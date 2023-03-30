Club Deportivo Guadalajara will face Atlas FC in one more edition of the Clásico Tapatío on matchday 13 of the Clausura 2023 tournament from the Jalisco Stadium.
In this commitment, the Sacred Flock will seek to return to the path of victory, after accumulating two consecutive defeats and descending to seventh position in the standings.
For this reason, in the following list we name five footballers who can be key players in a victory for the rojiblanco team.
The goalkeeper should be a factor for the rojiblanco team against the rojinegros now that the staunch rival has gained confidence and has begun to score goals.
Little by little he is becoming a trusted element of the team in the rear and if he stays that way he will soon be a regular in the national team, therefore, together with Sepúlveda, he must strengthen the Guadalajara defense.
In the absence of thelittle‘ for his expulsion, beltran he will have to assume the captaincy and total leadership, so he will be an important element in this duel.
He ‘Louse‘He must make the leap in quality in the team and show why he is still being called up by the national team, he needs to return to his best time with the Machine and against rivals like Atlas in a convenient way to show off.
The Sacred Flock misses vega and on his return he needs to give the team more security and confidence, after that defeat against the Eagles and his controversial statements in the previous one, he must give a coup of authority against the red and black.
