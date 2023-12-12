This Thursday, December 14, Tigers will receive America club in the Volcán to play the first leg final of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The Águilas come to this duel after losing, in a surprising way, against Atlético de San Luis in the second leg semifinal.
It is expected that for this duel André Jardine, azulcrema coach, will stop experimenting and line up his best men. These are five footballers from América who must be followed closely for the first leg final against the UANL team.
The Uruguayan central defender is under the microscope. He had a regular season with a decent performance and in the league he has performed, however, Cáceres is known for his penchant for making costly mistakes in important games. Will the Uruguayan defender be able to shake off his bad luck in this final?
The Chilean midfielder has shown the weight he has in the team. A good part of the chances of winning the title depend on the boots of Diego Valdés.
The Águilas forward has had a great league. Martín has four goals in four league games. He will be a true nightmare for the Tigres defense due to his ability to associate and break away from the mark.
The goalkeeper will experience his first Liga MX final. This is the time for the Mexican goalkeeper to consolidate himself as a starter for América. Will inexperience weigh on you in the grand final?
The Spanish midfielder has had a great campaign with América, which he will seek to crown with the Apertura 2023 title. In the league, Fidalgo has been very focused, avoiding making mistakes like in the Clausura 2023.
