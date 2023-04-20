What a game awaits us next weekend, when América and Pumas face off once again in the Clásico Capitalino.
The Americanistas arrive motivated by being second in the general table with 30 points; For their part, the university students have shown a very different face since the arrival of coach Antonio Mohamed, and they have already tied their second victory in the tournament, something that has not happened for more than a year.
Those led by coach Fernando Ortíz know that a new victory and if Toluca loses, could help them secure second place overall, that is the importance of winning this game.
Here we present you who are the 5 key players of America for this commitment.
The goalkeeper Luis Malagon It has been known to win the ownership of the American team.
Since he appeared in the starting eleven for ‘Tano’, he has done things well and has earned the love of American fans.
In the central one of the essentials for the strategist is Israel Reyes. The defender has done things well and is the one who commands the lower part of the field. Without a doubt, it will seek to be a wall to prevent the passage of rivals.
Despite the fact that his level of play has decreased compared to the previous tournament, even so the Spaniard Alvaro Fidalgo He continues to be one of the pillars of the American team, and will try to make a difference in this very important game.
Day by day Diego Valdes It is the best that America has. The Chilean has done things well and together with Henry Martin has created the perfect dumbbell to hurt the other teams. Man to watch for this game.
Everything seems to indicate that henry martin he is more than ready to face this match.
After being taken out on a stretcher last game, it was only a slight blow that did not go any further and for this commitment he wants to increase his scoring streak.
