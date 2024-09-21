Next Saturday, September 21, 2024, on the Victoria stadium field, the Necaxa Hidrorayos will receive a visit from the Eagles of Americafor the match corresponding to matchday number nine of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
In this article we will tell you which footballers you should keep an eye on in next Saturday’s match between América and Necaxa.
The Uruguayan footballer, from the Monterrey Football Club, has shown interesting things with the Águilas del América, even though he has played for a very short time.
He scored the winning goal against Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, and has shown interesting things in the defensive line of the azulcremas. Something fundamental, taking into account Igor Lichnovsky.
The Colombian footballer plays as a full-back. He has shown little in this 2024 Apertura tournament, and yet the azulcremas fans are confident that he will soon become a key player.
The Águilas del América have not had a good tournament. However, they know well that, in the number eight player, they have a dangerous element, who at any moment can make a play that changes the course of the match.
The Mexican forward is responsible for scoring goals in a team that, tournament after tournament, takes to the field with the duty of doing what is necessary, and perhaps a little more, to achieve the coveted championship. Henry Martín is, without a doubt, the player to follow in the capital squad.
