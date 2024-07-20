The Ciudad Juárez Bravos will host Club América this Saturday, July 20, at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium. The border team has not had a great start in the Liga MX Apertura 2024 tournament and will seek to get a positive result against the Águilas.
Both teams come into this match needing to get the three points after a disappointing start. Below we present five América players to keep an eye on in this matchday 4 of the Apertura 2024 against FC Juárez:
The Mexican striker is proving his worth and continues to go big. In the first three games of this tournament, ‘La Bomba’ has scored three goals. Martín is already the fourth all-time scorer for the Coapa team and will seek to continue increasing his tally.
After the management of América and Tigres reached an agreement, Igor Lichnovksy is expected to start as a starter in this match. The Chilean defender has become a key piece for the Águilas. He will practically be a reinforcement for the azulcremas in their most fragile line.
The Spanish midfielder will have to overcome his poor performance against Tigres in midweek. Fidalgo was one of the villains of that match after missing a very clear opportunity, which has earned him criticism from both the press and the fans.
The former Pachuca player has not yet found his place at Club América. It seems that his position is overcrowded and that the competition for a place will be fierce. So far, little to nothing can be said about ‘El Chiquito’ at América.
With Kevin Álvarez injured and Emilio Lara’s inconsistent form, Israel Reyes continues to play right back for América. Since his arrival in Coapa, this is where he has been seen best and he seems to be consolidating his position.
