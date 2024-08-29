Club América and Cruz Azul will face each other on matchday 6 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 tournament. In the last Clásico Joven, the Águilas defeated the Máquina Celeste to win their fifteenth league title.
Both teams will face each other at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium on Saturday, August 31. Below we tell you which Águilas players you should keep an eye on for the Clásico Joven.
The Yucatecan striker has had a very good start in the Apertura 2024 of the Liga MX. Martín has four goals in five games. Against Cruz Azul, the Azulcrema captain will seek to return to scoring after a game without scoring. In this way, he would surpass José Alves and become América’s fourth all-time scorer.
The Mexican goalkeeper is still in good form despite América’s bad moment. Malagón is one of the few certainties for Jardine’s team in a season that has started on the wrong foot. The former Necaxa player will seek to maintain his high performance in order to be considered for the starting position of the Mexican National Team.
The ‘Maguito’ is known for his sacrifice, for being a good duo in the middle of the field with Jonathan dos Santos and for his ability to create plays. Against Puebla, the Spaniard’s absence was noticeable. Against the Máquina Celeste he should start as a starter.
With Igor Lichnovsky and Sebastián Cáceres injured, Néstor Araujo has to take the lead in defense. The veteran Mexican footballer is the most experienced player in the Azulcremas’ defense and will have to lead his teammates in a complex duel against Cruz Azul.
The former Pachuca player has yet to explode in Coapa. Sánchez has been used, out of necessity, as a winger, although it is not his natural position. The pressure continues to grow and ‘Chiquito’ continues to fail to show why the Águilas paid the millions they paid for him.
More news about Club América
#key #players #América #Cruz #Azul #Matchday #Apertura
Leave a Reply