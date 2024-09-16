América and Atlas will face each other in a match corresponding to matchday 8 of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. After the National Classic, the Águilas will host the red-and-blacks at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium.
In their most recent game in Liga MX, the Azulcremas achieved a crushing 1-5 victory. However, in the five games prior to this one, América only has one victory, three draws and one defeat.
Below we present the five América players to keep an eye on for their match against Atlas:
The Uruguayan striker has had some flashes as a substitute this season. He came to compete for Henry Martín’s position and put pressure on the Yucatecan striker. In just 38 minutes played he has scored a goal. He is an option for the attack if things continue to not go well for the azulcremas. Either as a lone number nine or as a second striker.
The Mexican defender has not had as much prominence as in recent tournaments, but it seems that a door will open for him after the injuries of Igor Lichnovsky and Sebastián Cáceres. Juárez has before it an opportunity that does not come along very often and that it cannot waste.
The Colombian full-back arrived at América this semester with great fanfare. So far, little has been seen of him. It is normal for reinforcements to need a period of adaptation, but given the poor start of the Águilas in the Apertura 2024, it is necessary for him to start showing results.
In times of crisis, leaders are the ones who have to start showing the way to the light. Fidalgo, like most of his teammates, has been far below his best this semester. América needs the ‘Maguito’ to get his act together and become that key player again in the bichampionship.
‘La Bomba’ is one of the few players who have survived the terrible tournament that the Águilas are having. Martín, in addition to his sacrifice, has put up good numbers this season. If the blue-cream team gets out of this rut, it will be with the help of one of its top players.
