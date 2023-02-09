The eagles of america they want to return to the path of victory when next Saturday they face the Rayos del Necaxa at the Azteca Stadium.
Those led by coach Fernando Ortíz come from a last-minute tie against Santos Laguna, thus adding 7 points and staying in eighth place overall.
On this occasion, in 90min we present you who are the 5 key footballers for this match.
5. Oscar Jimenez
Criticized by some, praised by others, the issue is that the Mexican goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez He had an outstanding performance in the game against Santos. Due to defensive mistakes, he donned the superhero cape and repeatedly saved the frame from him. It is expected that for Saturday he will be key.
4. Brian Rodriguez
the uruguayan brian rodriguez He will be in charge of taking Alejandro Zendejas’ leave due to injury. The responsibility will be falling on him and he will seek to make him forget what was shown by his teammate on the pitch.
3. Alvaro Fidalgo
For the American team to improve in the midfield, a lot depends on Alvaro Fidalgo. In the last game, the midfielder was lost and was constantly wrong. This affected the performance of the club that was on the brink of failing on their visit to TSM.
It is for this reason that Fidalgo will be an element to follow against the Rays and if he comes out in a state of grace, he could make a difference.
2. Nestor Araujo
Another of the footballers who lived a dark afternoon in Torreón was Nestor Araujo. The Mexican defender made mistakes, although he knows that for next Saturday’s game he will have to put order in the lower part of the field, since he is the most experienced and the leader of the defense.
1.Henry Martin
Today the best player in America is the striker henry martin. The striker is motivated and so far in the tournament he has already scored 6 goals, being the scoring leader of the tournament.
The ‘Bomba’ will also seek to score Necaxa in order to help his team consummate the victory and continue as a pointer in terms of goals.
