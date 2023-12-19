Barcelona faces a crucial test against Almería on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m., and the contribution of these key players will be decisive in righting the team's course. With a collective approach and outstanding performances, Barcelona seeks to put its recent setbacks behind it and return to winning ways.
Ter Stegen's injury places Iñaki Peña in the spotlight. The young goalkeeper has the task of maintaining the level and security in the Barcelona goal. His performance will be fundamental for the defensive stability that the team needs so much.
At the back, Ronald Araújo stands as Barcelona's defensive pillar. His presence has been crucial in the rearguard, and against Almería, he is expected to continue his solid performance to contain the rival's attacks.
With Frenkie de Jong absent due to suspension, Pedri assumes the responsibility of leading the midfield alongside Gundogan. His ability to distribute, create play and recover balls will be vital for Barcelona, which seeks to control the pace of the match.
Joao Cancelo stands out as the player with the greatest magic in Barcelona. His ability to unbalance and create different opportunities can be the key to unlocking tight defences. The team relies on his skills to generate moments of brilliance.
Up front, Robert Lewandowski is going through one of the worst scoring streaks of his career. Against Almería, Barcelona needs the lethal forward to recover his scoring instinct. His ability to find the net will be essential to securing a necessary victory.
