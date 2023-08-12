With the start of the league season on the horizon, Atlético de Madrid is preparing to face Granada in a match that marks the beginning of a new campaign. In this crucial encounter, the presence of five key players could make the difference and pave the way to a victory in the opening game of the season.
Jan Oblak
First of all, the figure of Jan Oblak in the goal is presented as an impenetrable wall for Granada. Oblak is one of the most outstanding goalkeepers in the world, with his wingspan, cat-like reflexes and precise positioning. His ability to deliver impossible balls and keep a clean sheet is a valuable asset that provides defensive security for the team.
Antoine Griezman
The return last season of Antoine Griezmann to the ranks of Atlético de Madrid added an additional element to the attack. With his tactical acuity and ability to create scoring chances, Griezmann could be the key to opening up the opposition’s defence. His ability to combine with his teammates and his experience in competition make him a fundamental player.
Koke
Captain Jorge Resurrección, known as Koke, stands as the heart of the midfield. His vision and precision in passing allow him to set the pace of the game and distribute the ball masterfully. As well as being a leader on the pitch, Koke is a chance generator and his contribution in the match will be essential to maintain control of the midfield.
César Azpilicueta
The recent addition of César Azpilicueta to the Atlético de Madrid squad brings experience and defensive solidity. With his versatility to play various defensive positions, Azpilicueta could strengthen the team’s back line. His leadership and tactical knowledge will be valuable in keeping Granada’s attacks at bay.
beautiful mario
Mario Hermoso, with his defensive prowess and ability to anticipate the rival game, becomes an important pillar in the defense of Atlético de Madrid. His agility and sense of position allow him to step in at crucial moments and cut off potential threats. His performance in defense will be essential to ensure the strength of the team in the match.
