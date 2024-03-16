He More Monumental is preparing to host the River vs Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata by date 11 of the League Cup on Sunday the 17th from 6:30 p.m. The “Millonario” should not be neglected, especially at home, since there are 3 dates ahead and there are 5 teams with the same number of points.
Martin Demichelis He has almost his entire squad at his disposal, with the chance that Manuel Lanzini be part of those summoned again. Your team's performance against Independent It was not the best, and several of the players who usually play well, lowered their level. But 90min consider that River has at least 5 key players for the match against Gym.
Time and time again, “Octopus” proves that he is a great goalkeeper. Against Independiente he had a great game blocking very difficult balls. At the Monumental, people always remind him of the love they have for him and he serves as a great emotional boost for the goalkeeper.
Once again, the Chilean Díaz does not leave Demichelis' starting 11. Every dangerous play against the Millionaire, he is the one who puts out the fire, he cannot be missing in a game where losing is not an option.
El Colibrí is still on a scoring streak, every time they look into the area it is a very dangerous situation for the rival because they know that there is almost half a goal confirmed. Although his physical condition will have to be evaluated, he is a player who can never leave the team.
The only thing missing, understanding that it is not little, is the goal. In every play or scoring opportunity he is present, he does everything well, he generates play and participates in all the attacks, but he needs to refine his aim. The match against Gimnasia, and with the possibility that the coach may rotate, is the opportunity to start scoring goals.
El Diablito plays well, he contributes a lot to River's scheme, he always starts from lowest to highest, although it is difficult for him to play 90 minutes. Even though he has some inaccuracies, lately he is one of the best players that Demichelis has and above all, it is a good match for Echeverri to stand out.
