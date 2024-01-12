After some semi-finals that have come to be classified as historic due to how the match went, the level of play, the quality, the goals, the result and the rivals, the final of the Spanish Super Cup awaits a Real Madrid very tired due to extra time and the effort, but very plugged in after showing what they are capable of again in situations under pressure. Even players who had not been tested on similar occasions like Brahim, gave their all, being more than equal to the situation.
Therefore and more, here we bring you the 5 key players for Real Madrid in order to face FC Barcelona in the Super Cup Classic:
The German center back is at a level that few can give you today. Goal against Mallorca, goal against Atlético de Madrid and an enviable security in defense, being one of the few healthy centre-backs on the team, he is showing why Real Madrid wanted to sign him and is taking control of the defense through great games.
It is difficult to say this because of everything he has achieved, but Carvajal is possibly in one of the best, if not the best, seasons of his life. Physically like never before, after a couple of seasons at a perhaps lower level, he has taken back the reins of his body and career and is fighting to be the best right back of the year. In the semifinals, a goal and two assists (if we count Joselu's) are the finishing touch to a Super Cup that he can win on Sunday against Barcelona.
Match of great sacrifice in the semifinals, the superclass Jude Bellingham never disappoints. It is true that this time he did not score, but we are asking a midfielder to have the numbers of a forward and even so he is measuring up. Furthermore, the English midfielder already knows what it means to score, and twice, against FC Barcelona, so he will be one of the greatest assets to take into account in the merengue team.
He may be the most unexpected on this list, even the most unexpected of Real Madrid's great season, but Brahim has earned people talking about him. The young playmaker scored 5-3 in the semi-finals, and put together an incredible performance from the moment he entered the field. He is one of those types of special players who offers a different alternative, who offers something new and always surprises, and for all teams, it is always beneficial to have a player like that for when the game gets stuck, and even more so if he is of Brahim's quality. .
And speaking of superstars, the Brazilian Vinícius could not be missing. The ones that are always talked about in the run-up to a classic, the ones that you have to put a personalized brand or two on, or else it can create a lot of problems for you during the game. Quality and dribbling in abundance that make Real Madrid's left wing a real danger. Another who also knows what it means to score against FC Barcelona and is famous for the dance partner he does with Araujo every time there is a confrontation of this caliber.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#key #players #Real #Madrid #Spanish #Super #Cup #final
Leave a Reply