The match that was originally going to be played on Saturday, September 30, 2023 between the Football Club Monterey and the Santos Laguna, will end up taking place on November 8, at the BBVA stadium. The reason for the change was due to The Weekend concert, which left the field extremely battered and there was no time for the grass to heal.
The break was good for those led by Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz, since this will allow some of their injured and/or suspended players, such as Rogelio Funes Mori, Rodrigo Aguirre or Alí Ávila. Below we will share with you who could be the five key players for this match:
The former Puebla footballer arrived at the Monterrey Football Club without many spotlights, and is currently converted into one of the most dangerous elements from the midfield forward. He has responded well to ‘Tano’ Ortíz, in addition to the fact that he has shown an important personality within a group that sometimes seems to lack leaders, or at least that is what some of his fans think. .
His signing caused great expectations. Same that rose even more after his first game with Rayados, in which he put together a beautiful play, precisely with Jordi Cortizo, making it 3-1 against León. However, the defeat in the royal classic against Tigres changed the smile to concern, so Jesús Corona will have to begin to make a difference before the fans begin to demand of him.
The Mexican defender does not seem to be liked by ‘Tano’, who, for some reason or another, decides to sacrifice him in important matches, such as the northern classic against Tigres. However, his talent has never been in doubt, so he could become one of the important players against Santos Laguna.
As with Jesús: the ‘Tecatito’ Corona, Sergio Canales came to the Gang stealing sighs and unleashing illusions. And although at first they saw interesting things from him, fans expect things from the Spaniard that go beyond a good play or a goal every third game. Therefore, the duel against Santos Laguna could mark a watershed in the attacker’s path.
The story of Rogelio Funes Mori with Rayados is difficult to explain. The guy has scored more than one hundred and twenty goals, he is the club’s all-time top scorer and he has won practically everything with Monterrey. Despite this, the fans seem tired of him and even ask for him to leave. The injuries to Germán Berterame and Rodrigo Aguirre make him the number one option for Ortíz, so everyone’s eyes will be on ‘Melli’ in the match against Santos Laguna.
