This Sunday, December 17, Club América will host Tigres in the grand final of the second leg of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. In the first leg, both teams tied by a score of 1-1, so it seems that the series is still open.
The Águilas had a good presentation at the Volcán, but the team led by André Jardine missed some clear chances and could not bring an important advantage to the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.
These are five Club América players to watch closely in the second leg final against the UANL team.
Henry Martín is being América's most decisive player in the league. 'La Bomba' has five goals and one assist in the postseason. He scored in the first leg final and will look to do so again in the second leg. The Yucatecan striker is at a great level.
The Uruguayan defender seemed doubtful and erratic in the first minutes of the first leg final at the Volcán. Cáceres, who could experience his last game as a azulcrema player, recovered and had a solid performance in the rest of the match. The defender, known for mistakes at crucial moments, is expected to shake off his nerves and rise to the challenge in the return leg.
The goalkeeper looked very sober in the first leg final. Malagón had several interventions and decided well in all of them. It will be important for America that he stays focused and at the level he showed in midweek.
The veteran defender was Club América's best player in the first leg final against Tigres. Layún will experience his last game as a professional player this Sunday and will seek to say goodbye to him with the title in his hands.
The Colombian striker will seek to win his first title with Club América in his first season as a azulcrema. In the first leg final he was seen to be very active and creating danger for the feline defense.
