The 2024 Apertura Tournament is only the second competition for the Argentine coach Martin Anselmi at the Cruz Azul Football Club and in this short time, he could have been a finalist in the 2024 Clausura Tournament, but with his arrival there have been surprising and unexpected departures within the celestial institution.
For this reason, in the following list we recount five key players of the team who have left during this period.
The Paraguayan defender was the team captain and with the arrival of the coach, their bad relationship led to his departure from the club for personal reasons. From one day to the next, a player loved by the fans and one of the best in his position ended his time at the club.
The youth player from La Celeste did not miss his chance to go to European football, so he did not mind ending his time at La Noria to seek to progress in his career.
Since the beginning of the year there was speculation about his departure from the club, but it did not happen and he ended up becoming a key piece, unfortunately his personal problems forced him to ask to leave the club and he emigrated to the north of the country to continue his career.
The defender was a great future prospect for the cement team, however, the board decided to transfer him to Tigres UANL, so his future will be with the Monterrey team.
His dreams of returning to Europe with teams from Greece were cut short twice in the last year, and in the end, he unexpectedly ended up signing with Tigres UANL, when he was a key piece in the starting eleven of AnselmiIt is unknown why he was so abrupt that he made that decision, but according to reports he considered his cycle in the Celestial Machine to be over.
