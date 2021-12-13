The New Yorkers managed to lift their first title, although the road was not easy. Here we present the 5 key moments of the NYC FC In the season.

The match was played on October 17 and was favorable for the rival by a score of 1-0.

From that moment things would change drastically for those led by the coach Ronny Deila, since they did not lose again, adding 2 draws and 8 victories.

The ‘Tati’ was key to obtaining the championship. Thanks to his developed scoring sense, he was able to bring the young team to the fore.

Due to his good timing, he has stolen cameras, so it would not seem strange that he soon changes of scene. Its market value is 7 million dollars.

Talles Magno (2002) with the late winner for New York City FC to send them to the MLS Cup. The Brazilian’s third goal since arriving in May from Vasco da Gama, and none more important than this.#NXGN pic.twitter.com/lJeJ0DEEQf – Tom Maston (@TomMaston) December 5, 2021

At minute 63 ‘an unfortunate own goal by Alexander Callens fell, although only two minutes were enough for Maximiliano Moralez to put the equalizer.

It seemed that everything was going to the extension, however, in the throes of the match, at minute 88 ‘, the goal of Sizes Magno put the championship.

?At the end!?

Alexander Callens converts a decisive penalty to give the pass to the final at #NYCFC. During regular time his team drew 2-2 against New England.

➡️The penalty shootout ended 5-3.pic.twitter.com/x3brZApPX8 – Pulse Sports Peru (@PulsoSportsPeru) December 1, 2021

For this game, New York was the expert in candy, while England was the wide favorite by being overwhelmingly in first place with more points, even breaking records.

The game ended tied and everything would be defined from penalties, where Alexander callens He became the hero of the match by scoring the last shot.

Once again the decisive penalty was that of the Peruvian Alexander callens, who resentfully hit the ball to seal the team’s first title.