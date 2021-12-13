Last Saturday the team of New York City FC champion of the MLS for the first time in its history, by beating the Portland Timbers since the penalty shoot-out.
The New Yorkers managed to lift their first title, although the road was not easy. Here we present the 5 key moments of the NYC FC In the season.
A watershed for the New York City team was when they lost the New York Derby to the New York Red Bull.
The match was played on October 17 and was favorable for the rival by a score of 1-0.
From that moment things would change drastically for those led by the coach Ronny Deila, since they did not lose again, adding 2 draws and 8 victories.
Among the key moments of the season for New York City could not miss the goals of the Argentine Valentin Castellanos.
The ‘Tati’ was key to obtaining the championship. Thanks to his developed scoring sense, he was able to bring the young team to the fore.
Due to his good timing, he has stolen cameras, so it would not seem strange that he soon changes of scene. Its market value is 7 million dollars.
It was on December 5 when they faced the Philadelphia Union in the Conference finals where they experienced a somersault that caused madness among the fans.
At minute 63 ‘an unfortunate own goal by Alexander Callens fell, although only two minutes were enough for Maximiliano Moralez to put the equalizer.
It seemed that everything was going to the extension, however, in the throes of the match, at minute 88 ‘, the goal of Sizes Magno put the championship.
One of the most spectacular games of the young franchise was against the New England Revolution.
For this game, New York was the expert in candy, while England was the wide favorite by being overwhelmingly in first place with more points, even breaking records.
The game ended tied and everything would be defined from penalties, where Alexander callens He became the hero of the match by scoring the last shot.
A heart match was the one that was experienced in the grand final against the Portland Timbers. When it seemed that they were getting up with the cup in the 90 minutes, at the end, in the last play, Mora’s goal fell to send everything to extra time.
Once again the decisive penalty was that of the Peruvian Alexander callens, who resentfully hit the ball to seal the team’s first title.
