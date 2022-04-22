Although the Boca World was revolutionized after the pale 1-1 draw against Godoy Cruz in La Bombonera and the fact that Sebastián Battaglia suspended the press conference, thinking that he would step aside, the DT was backed by the Football Council and for now he will continue in the club.
The leaders know that in the next fortnight the “Xeneize” will be played for a large part of the semester, since they will have five transcendental matches in their aspirations both in the Professional League Cup and in the Copa Libertadores.
For now, Boca is qualifying on both fronts (it ranks second in the Copa Libertadores group and fourth in the CLP 2022), but everything can change in the blink of an eye. We review the fixture.
one) League Cup: date 12, vs Central Cordoba in Santiago del Estero, this Saturday from 19.
two) Libertadores Cup: visit to Corinthians in Brazil for date 3, Tuesday 4/26 at 9:30 p.m.
3) League Cup: Matchday 13, at home in La Bombonera against Central Barracksday and time to be confirmed.
4) Libertadores Cup: a very hard trip to Bolivia to compete with alwaysreadyon Wednesday 4/5, at 9:00 p.m.
5) League Cup: Tiger vs. Boca, the last day of the regular phase of the domestic tournament. Boca will seek to finish among the top four in their area to access the quarterfinals.
