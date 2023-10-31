Although it was thought that the loss of the French André-Pierre Gignac Against Guadalajara it was going to be sensitive, it was not like that, since the cats had no problem adding three, although for this match the maximum netbreaker will be back to continue increasing his scoring quota.

On the other hand, the Brazilian Rafael Carioca He will not be on the visit to the Largest Kennel in Mexico, as happened last date, since he is still recovering from an infection.

Here are the five key footballers of the U to be able to achieve a victory on border soil.

Although the Canes Aztecas tournament has been irregular so far, there is one player who remains in good rhythm and aims to win his first scoring title in Mexico: the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez. Whatever the outlook for the pupils of Miguel Herrerathe forward is a latent danger in the area, whether through the air or on the ground, he knows very well how to define, so El Patón will have a pretty tough test against Cocoliso.

Diego Reyes He already appeared on the bench against the Chivasbut it seems that he will continue on the bench to give ownership to the Argentine captain Guido Pizarro, who has made a good team with the Brazilian. If the task is to put a stop to the scorer of the semester, there is no doubt that the South American is the best solution to mark him, since with his imposing physique he could surpass the Guaraní, without leaving aside that he knows very well how to perform in the aerial game. .

Little by little the former Real Betis He is showing that he can return to his best level, since he has been a nightmare for rivals with his good overflow and speed. Versus Chivas He had his good plays and now against Xolos He can repeat, either as a winger on either side. Factor is already raising his hand to be an immovable starter.

Against the Rebaño, the Colombian scored a double, being the perfect partner for Nico Ibanez. The winger knows very well that teamwork is important, so he is not a player who thinks only of himself, he always seeks to enable the rest of his teammates. The border defense is not exactly the fastest or the best in the tournament, so they could get into trouble when they want to stop the coffee grower.

The big unknown will be what decision the Uruguayan coach will make. Robert Dante SiboldiWell, now that he returns Gignac could give him the ownership that belongs to him, or keep the Argentine, who looked great against Chivas. Possibly, he will start him and then be relieved by the Frenchman waiting for him to repeat his good performance. Although Nico is not the starter, it is clear that in any other squad he would be.