For this meeting it is necessary that certain players of the royal club appear and are key in the operation of the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi in order to get a victory and above all, stay in the top positions of the table to meet the objective of endorsing their crown.

While Diego Lainez and Ozziel Herrera are out of action, the rest of the elements are at the disposal of the Uruguayan strategist, including the Frenchman André-Pierre Gignacwho did not go to Mexico City to face cougars with an ankle injury, but who is now ready to lead the offense.

Here are the five key footballers of the cats for the duel:

It can not be any other way. If the Frenchman does not appear, rarely the cats can get a positive result. The institution’s historic goalscorer has scored two goals so far, but he is normally fighting at the top of the scoring table, thanks to his scoring nose, since apart from having a great shot and header, he knows how to get unimaginable shots in any situation , which makes it a real crack. At the same time, he always serves as a support for the rest of his teammates by assisting or acting as a screen.

As it is spoken of GignacMention should also be made of the Argentine goalkeeper, who has helped build the great era of triumphs for the royals. Although he can suddenly go crazy and make implausible mistakes, he has had more successes than failures, since he usually appears at circumstantial moments making important saves or upsetting the opponent with his actions. It is already difficult to imagine the arc of Tigres without El Patón in charge.

The great actions of the American squad player in the past semester are still recorded, since he was the bulwark that led the team to the championship through his scores and assists. The national team is normally moved due to his ease in playing as a winger or midfielder, but now due to the lack of Diego Lainez Due to injury, he will probably be placed as a right winger to leave the Uruguayan Fernando Gorriaran as the orchestrator.

The Guerreros de la Comarca will not be an easy rival, since they have the dangerous Colombian among their ranks Harold Preciadoas well as his countrymen Duvan Vergara and Emerson Rodriguez, who little by little want to return to their optimum level. As it has been since his arrival at the institution, the Brazilian must organize the defense very well, apart from that he must have a cool head so as not to fall into infractions that could cost dearly, taking into account that the aforementioned are good at dribbling and hand to hand. hand.

Finally, the defender must prevail in the aerial game, where Valued is a true nightmare, as well as his countryman, the defender Matheus Doria and the Ecuadorian Felix Torres.

The Uruguayan will have to be key, because if it is probable that sebastian cordova is placed as a winger, all the work of organizing the midfield and orchestrating the offense would be at his feet. Just last tournament it came as a reinforcement and it worked quickly, so it is expected to continue coupled to make history. Fortunately, having two contentions of category that can support him in the defensive theme like the Brazilian Rafael Carioca and the Argentine captain Guido Pizarroyou will be totally free to focus in front.