Tigres has had a good start in the Liga MX Apertura 2023 tournament. The UANL team is in fourth position in the general table with eleven points in six games played. This weekend, Robert Dante Siboldi’s team will face Gallos Blancos de Querétaro.
On paper, the cats are clear favorites to take the three points at the Estadio Universitario. However, the feathered could give some surprise.
These are the players to follow in the duel between Tigres and Querétaro on matchday 7.
For many, one of the great injustices of Jaime Lozano’s first squad list was the exclusion of Juan Pablo Vigón. The Tigres midfielder scored a brace against Santos Laguna last weekend and has started the season early.
Given Guido Pizarro’s injury, it seems that the Mexican center-back will take ownership in the duel against Querétaro. Reyes was one of the heroes of the Clausura 2023 title and it seems that he has found his second wind after several tournaments on the decline.
The French thing is incredible. This tournament André Pierre Gignac has played only two games and has scored two goals. The top scorer in the history of Tigres will seek to increase his personal account at the expense of Querétaro.
The Mexican midfielder was key to lifting the title in the Clausura 2023, however, an injury kept him off the pitch for several weeks. Since his return, he has played two games and given an assist.
The Uruguayan midfielder has three assists over five games in the 2023 Liga MX Apertura tournament. He is one of the elements that must be followed closely for the duel against Gallos Blancos.
