Tigres will face Pumas this Saturday, February 3 in a match corresponding to matchday 5 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League. The UANL team has had a great start this semester and will seek to remain in the top positions in the general table.
In the middle of the week, the feline team will face Whitecaps in the first round of the 2024 Concacaf Champions League. Due to this, Robert Dante Siboldi could send an alternative lineup to face Universidad Nacional.
Below we present the five Tigres footballers who must be kept track of in the confrontation against Pumas:
The Mexican midfielder would receive the opportunity to start against Pumas. Vigón always delivers, whether as a starter or coming in as a substitute. Will the law of the former National University apply?
The feline defender would start this weekend. Siboldi trusts him and could give Samir Caetano or Guido Pizarro a rest ahead of the duel against the Whitecaps.
The Colombian winger has played a substitute role that semester, but could start this weekend instead of Diego Lainez. Quiñones is a destabilizing element and is ready to be noticed.
Herrera would see minutes taking into account that André Pierre Gignac would not be ready to play this duel and that Nicolás Ibáñez would be considered to play Concachampions.
Although this duel could be a good opportunity to continue watching Carlos Felipe Rodríguez, the starter will surely be Nahuel Guzmán. 'Patón' wants to play as many minutes as possible.
