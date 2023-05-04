The Tigres team seeks to advance to the Mexican soccer league, when next Sunday they face the Camoteros del Puebla, who are the dark horse of the playoffs.
The cats know that there is no tomorrow, and if they do not go out to the Universitario field to get the three units, a failure in the contest would be consummated.
Here we present the 5 key footballers of the cats for this reclassification commitment.
The goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman He knows how to play these types of games, so he wants to draw on his proven experience to keep a clean sheet and keep the rival attacks as far away as possible.
what to say about Samir DeSouza? Without a doubt, today one of the best central defenders in Mexican soccer.
Now, the Brazilian will be one of the elements to follow, where he will seek to stop the strikers from Puebla in their tracks.
More news about the Liguilla Clausura 2023
the midfielder sebastian cordova He has become one of the most regular players that Tigres has.
It is expected that for this commitment most of the balls will pass through their feet to give them circulation. In addition to the plays created to go to the front.
In the last match against León, wow, he was missed Guido Pizarro. Despite the criticism, the Argentine is an old sea lion and he wants to draw on his proven experience to be a real wall in this play-off match.
team legend André-Pierre GignacHe wants to make a difference and demonstrate his talent with the ball to secure a ticket to the Mexican soccer league.
No one doubts his level of play, and now he wants to lead the cats to the quarterfinals.
#key #footballers #Tigres #Puebla #Liguilla #playoffs #Clausura
Leave a Reply