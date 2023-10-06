After the tie, the Uruguayan technical director Robert Dante Siboldi He asked for calm, aware that they still have a lot to improve, although the good news is that they have their entire squad to face the match against the Tuzos, a team that is not having a good time after having been disarmed and coming from being thrashed 4 -0 for him America.

Certain U players need to appear in order to win:

No matter what the day is or what the game is, the Frenchman must always appear for the team to function, not exactly as a scorer, but as an assist or a constant danger for the defenses, pulling the mark. However, Dedé must remain calm against the Hidalgo team, since he is a player who usually complains and confronts the referee, since if he receives a new yellow card he would lose the Matchday 13 duel against Blue Cross.

Since the end of last semester, the American youth squad has become an important part of the squad, remembering that he shouldered the entire team to win the Clausura 2023 title. Once again, the national team has become a point guard from midfield, generating most of the offensive plays. The ingenuity of the native of Aguascalientes will be key to being able to win the visit.

The Stitch has already become an immovable piece for Siboldi. Since he arrived he has established himself quickly, demonstrating why he is selection material. Added to this, he is a left back who never gives up the attack, always throwing himself forward to contribute something, whether it be a cross or a great goal like the one he achieved against Toluca. His ups and downs would put those of Bella Airosa in serious trouble.

The truth is that Pachuca is far from being that team that was champion a year ago, after being disarmed, therefore, it is positioned as the worst offensive of the semester, but it also comes from receiving a massive 4-0 win by the America. Therefore, the unbalancing players will be the most important in the match, so Factor could show his worth when facing to assist or try his shot, especially if he comes from giving an assist.

The most important piece that the Uruguayan team has Guillermo Almada is Erick SanchezIf this is controlled, they could do little to the attack. That will be the job of the Brazilian, who no matter what the opponent is, leaves everything on the field. In the same way he would face the one who was his rival for a long time in the Royal Classic against Stripedthe Paraguayan Celso Ortizwhich will be a real fast duel in the midfield.