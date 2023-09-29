Tigers and Mazatlan They will face each other this Saturday, September 30 at the Kraken Stadium. The UANL team comes to this duel in third position in the general table of Apertura 2023 and will seek to continue climbing positions and aspire to lead the competition.
These are five players from the feline team who must be closely followed for the duel against the Sinaloan team. Tigres comes from beating LAFC in the Campeones Cup in midweek.
The Argentine goalkeeper has a great presence in goal and provides invaluable security to the team. His agility, reflexes and ability to anticipate rival shots make him one of the best goalkeepers in the entire Liga MX.
Guido is a tireless, all-round midfielder who provides stability in the midfield. His vision of the game and his ability to recover balls are crucial to maintaining balance in the team. He also fulfills his duties as a central defender.
Aquino delivers on two fronts: originally he is a versatile winger with great overflow and dribbling ability, however, as a full-back he also offers guarantees in defense. It seems that the years do not pass him, he continues at a high level.
Córdova stands out for his creativity in midfield and his ability to score decisive goals. His presence was noted in the Clásico Regio, in which he had a good performance.
Gignac brings experience, leadership and an innate scoring instinct, which makes him a reference in the attack of the UANL team. The top scorer in Tigres history remains at a superlative level despite being 37 years old.
