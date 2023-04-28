👊🏼🐯 United, strong and focused on our second duel against León, now in Liga Mx. Come on, Tigers! Presented by @racing_cargo pic.twitter.com/sYPjJGV8jD — Official Tigres Club 🐯 (@TigresOficial) April 26, 2023

That is why the U of Nuevo León needs certain players to become “keys” to be able to defeat the Esmeraldas in their own backyard, although from the outset, they will not have the Colombian Luis Quinones who will be suspended after having accumulated his fifth yellow card of the semester.

victory over Puebla of last date was achieved with the solitary goal of Bomboro, who correctly received a maximum penalty. He needs to get the most out of it with that scoring nose that characterizes him.

At the same time, El Patón must have his defenders well focused to take care of the aerial game or any long-distance shot.

As a tough duel is expected, it is possible that a great battle will take place in the midfield and that is where the Brazilian should appear, who is risking the renewal, since if he has just convinced, they could give him the time he expects.