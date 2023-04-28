Whatever happens this weekend on the last day, Tigres can no longer lose the right to play the repechage of the Clausura 2023 Tournament in their own home, however, they will surely want to close the tournament with a new victory to be able to arrive with the high spirits for the playoffs.
It will be next Sunday, April 30, when the university students visit León at the Nou Camp Stadium to look for the three points and precisely this will be the duel that puts an end to the regular phase of the championship, with a Fiera that can still get into the league direct depending on what they do Toluca and Pachucaso they will also come out with everything to look for a win.
That is why the U of Nuevo León needs certain players to become “keys” to be able to defeat the Esmeraldas in their own backyard, although from the outset, they will not have the Colombian Luis Quinones who will be suspended after having accumulated his fifth yellow card of the semester.
There is no other. The Frenchman is the key man in attack, be it scoring or setting up assists, as well as generating some mistrust in the rival defense because at any moment he can perform some great feat.
victory over Puebla of last date was achieved with the solitary goal of Bomboro, who correctly received a maximum penalty. He needs to get the most out of it with that scoring nose that characterizes him.
Lion It has one of the most dangerous offenses in the championship, so the goalkeeper must be vital to stop any opportunity that may arise.
At the same time, El Patón must have his defenders well focused to take care of the aerial game or any long-distance shot.
Being the strong man of the defense, he will have an important role in any of the actions that the locals can generate. Fortunately, the Brazilian is very good in one-on-one duels, he also has a great passing game, but perhaps he lacks the agility of other rivals like the Costa Rican Joel Campbell, Brian Rubiothe Chilean Victor Davila and Elias Hernandez. His teammates behind him will have to shelter him.
The statistics of both teams are very even, since both have 20 goals in favor while León has 13 goals against and the U 14.
As a tough duel is expected, it is possible that a great battle will take place in the midfield and that is where the Brazilian should appear, who is risking the renewal, since if he has just convinced, they could give him the time he expects.
Little by little the bronze medalist in Tokyo is beginning to have more minutes and to be a differentiator with his assists and overflows. In the absence of a fast element such as Quinonesthe one trained in Coapa must take that place to be the one who pulls the strings and can put together the plays to feed the forwards with balls.
