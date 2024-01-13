Next Wednesday, January 17, at 7:00 p.m., the Tigers from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León will visit the Panzas Verdes of Lionin what will be Jorge Bava's first commitment in the Liga Mx.
However, the magnifying glass of ball lovers will fall on what the players do or do not do. In this article we list the five Tigres footballers to follow in their match against Fiera del León.
Due to the expulsion that Nahuel Guzmán suffered in the second leg final against the Águilas del América, the player in charge of taking care of the Tigres goal in the first three days of the Mexican championship will be Carlo Felipe Rodríguez. Everyone's eyes will be on the national goalkeeper, who will try to fill Nahue Guzmán's gloves.
And although everything seems to indicate that Tigres' starting forward will be André-Pierre Gignac, the Argentine Nicolás Ibañez will have more and more minutes on the field of play, so his performances could complicate the task for Robert Dante Siboldi. There are even fans who would prefer to see Nico as a starter and Gignac as a replacement. Be?
With the arrival of the Argentine Juan Brunetta, many claim that the sacrificed would be Sebastián Córdova. However, the absence of Colombian Luis Quiñones will allow him to test himself alongside Brunetta, starting from the right wing and closing with every intention of hurting opposing defenses.
Juan Brunetta seems to have everything to become that goal partner that Gignac has been desperately looking for since Brazilian Rafael Sobis left the institution. The French attacker could be experiencing his last major tournaments as a professional footballer, so the attention of all football lovers, even those who do not like Tigres, will rest on the boots of the French scorer, who is just one goal away. to reach two hundred goals.
He was the MVP of the 2023 Apertura tournament and today he is part of one of the winningest teams in Mexican soccer in recent years. What Argentine Juan Brunetta can give to the 'U' fills Tigres fans with excitement. Without a doubt, he will not only be a key element on matchday one, but he is expected to be a reference throughout the entire campaign.
