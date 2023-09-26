This is not the first time that both teams have seen each other, since only in 2020 did they play in the grand final of the CONCACAF Champions Leaguewith the royals emerging victorious by a score of 2-1 through Hugo Ayala and the french André-Pierre Gignac.

For the cats to add a new championship in their history, certain players need to be key in the operation.

There are 2 big matches on Wednesday! You have the US Open Cup Final between Inter Miami and Houston Dynamo at 8:30 PM EST At 11:00 PM EST you have the Campeones Cup Final between Tigres and LAFC. Should be a great day! #InterMiamiCF #LAFC #HoldItDown #TigresUANL pic.twitter.com/vBsgqVDNbN — MLS Moves (@MLSMoves) September 23, 2023

Precisely, the club’s all-time top scorer must appear no matter what. Since his arrival at the institution it has been seen that if the forward does not perform well, the team can hardly achieve a victory. Despite his seniority, El Bomboro is still lethal when he is in front of the goal, so from one moment to the next he can change the panorama of the duel. He will undoubtedly have a difficult test when facing another heavyweight like the Italian Giorgio Chiellini.

The Colombian has been a participant in several of the successes achieved by the royals, so he should once again be fundamental to the offensive. Although we have said that without Gignac fine the offensive may not weigh, the coffee grower has the mobility and the necessary wear and tear to get the rivals out of their way. Over time he has become a great partner of the Frenchman, so by pooling his talents they could give new joy to Los Incomparables.

The Californian offensive is one of the best in the MLS. Although men have left, others of the same caliber arrive, which is why LAFC He is always in the final stages of his league and international tournaments. The Brazilian will have to weigh his area to prevent Carlos candle and the Gabonese Denis Bouanga do your thing. In the case of the African, the South American must be behind him at all times because he is skilled in the aerial game and in one-on-one play. If he manages to overshadow him, there will be more chances of victory for the royals.

Who just broke a record in the Liga MX as the archer who has left the most goals in zero, surpassing the mythical Federico Vilar, must be important in this meeting, since he also has all the experience. El Patón is usually a factor in each final that takes place, however, he also commits his famous ‘nahueladas’. In any case, he has very good reflexes, so it will just be a matter of avoiding blunders such as extreme confidence. Likewise, he is an expert at killing time and making his rival desperate.

In the rival midfield are the North American team Kelly Acosta and spanish Ilie Sanchez, a vital part of the club for some time. The battle in this sector of the pitch will be key so that both can have control of the situation. The Brazilian has been another key player for a long time at the U of Nuevo León, so he will have to be precise to be able to outshine the opponent and achieve the build-up towards the front. There is no doubt that the South American is one of those with the most wear and tear and his dedication is almost always noticeable.