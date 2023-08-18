Tigres seeks to add their second consecutive win of the tournament, where so far they are undefeated with 5 points, the result of 2 draws and one victory.

On paper, Robert Dante Siboldi’s pupils are the overwhelming favorites to take the three points, and for this, there are 5 key players to follow, here we present them to you.

If Córdova continues at the level of play that was known to him last semester, once again the ‘U’ club will be a serious contender for the championship.

The footballer left behind the injuries that plagued him and is now fit to make a difference on the pitch.

The French star of the club wishes to consummate his second goal of the tournament, where so far he has only registered one target.