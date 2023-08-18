Next Sunday the current Mexican soccer champion, the Tigres UANL, returns to the activity of the 2023 Opening Tournament, when they face the Rayos del Necaxa on the field of the Estadio Victoria.
Tigres seeks to add their second consecutive win of the tournament, where so far they are undefeated with 5 points, the result of 2 draws and one victory.
On paper, Robert Dante Siboldi’s pupils are the overwhelming favorites to take the three points, and for this, there are 5 key players to follow, here we present them to you.
The Argentinian goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman He is one of the players to watch for this match. The goal is synonymous with security under the three sticks and wants to keep his door intact.
One of Tigres’ strongest men in the lower half of the field is Samir DeSouza. The Brazilian will be key in this game to stop the onslaught of the forwards from Aguascalientes.
One of the players to watch for this commitment is sebastian cordova. The Mexican soccer player was a key player in the league of last tournament, leading Tigres to the long-awaited title.
If Córdova continues at the level of play that was known to him last semester, once again the ‘U’ club will be a serious contender for the championship.
Fernando Gorriaran He becomes one of the most important men for Tigres ahead of the game against Necaxa.
The footballer left behind the injuries that plagued him and is now fit to make a difference on the pitch.
In this list of the key players of Tigres for the game at the Victoria Stadium could not be missing Gignac.
The French star of the club wishes to consummate his second goal of the tournament, where so far he has only registered one target.
