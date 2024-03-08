This Saturday, March 9 at 9:00 p.m. from the Azteca Stadium on the corresponding Matchday 11 of the Clausura 2024 Tournament there will be a rematch between Club América and Tigres UANL after their last confrontation in the final of the Apertura 2023 where the Águilas were proclaimed for the fourteenth time Mexican soccer champions.
Both clubs will arrive after having been active in the middle of the week in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024the felines visiting Orlando City and the Águilas doing the same against Guadalajara.
In this way, we leave you with five Tigres UANL players who we believe will be key in the confrontation against the azulcrema team.
The Argentine goalkeeper is always a key piece and even more so in high-tension matches and against the Águilas he is never the exception. In the final he ended up being sent off and was suspended for three games. He later declared things against the azulcrema championship, so His performance will be an important factor, since the rival fans will have him in their sights more than ever.
The right back and his speed and depth will be decisive in achieving dangerous plays, so his good form will be important in the match.
The captain and leader of the central defense must be an essential factor, since the good level of the Eagles' attackers could cause the fall of the Auriazul team.
So far his performance with the team has been from discreet to good, he still does not match the numbers he did in the Comarca Lagunera, but he has not disappointed either, so in this type of confrontations he must take advantage of them to catapult himself.
As long as the all-time top scorer of the feline team is there, he cannot be missing, the French attacker is always a latent key piece, his contribution to the offensive is significant, since the goals come when they are most needed.
