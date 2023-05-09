The Tigers became the only team that managed to advance to the quarterfinals by being home to their stadium. Those led by coach Robert Dante Siboldi defeated Puebla, not without difficulties, by the slightest difference with a goal from Sebastián Córdova.
Now they will not have an easy task, and that is that they will be facing one of the serious candidates for the title such as the Red Devils of Toluca.
On this occasion we present you who are the players to follow for the first leg.
One of the players to follow for this commitment will be Nahuel Guzman. The ‘Patón’ was a key piece for Tigres for the pass to the league. Now, he will draw on his experience under the three sticks to avoid rival goals.
Commanding the defensive back will appear the Brazilian Samir DeSouza. The player has become one of the essentials of the feline team.
His power when it comes to hand in hand will help him to stop the scarlet attacks.
Gradually, the footballer sebastian cordova he begins to resume the level of play that he was known one day and that led him to be part of the Mexican team.
The winger will take advantage of his ability and his powerful mid-range shot to create danger.
Criticized by some, acclaimed by others, the point is that with Guido Pizarro there are no half measures.
Although it is true that he has been wrong at key moments, the reality is that he has also been missed when he is not on the field. Without a doubt, a footballer who will not go unnoticed next Thursday.
Despite the fact that Tigres is not the favorite in this round to advance to the semifinals, they will seek to rely on their goalscorer André-Pierre Gignac.
No one doubts the ability and talent of the Frenchman, who can change a game with a single action in the 90 minutes of play.
#key #footballers #Tigres #Toluca #4th #final #Liguilla
