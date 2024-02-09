Tigres will face Santos Laguna this Saturday, February 10 at the Corona Stadium. On paper, the UANL team seems clear favorites to take the three points, but they will have some casualties for this duel.
Javier Aquino and Eugenio Pizzuto will not be available as they have not yet fully recovered from their respective injuries. Guido Pizarro, who came off the bench against Vancouver, will also not be available to Robert Dante Siboldi.
These are some players to keep track of for the matchday six match against Santos Laguna.
The Argentine goalkeeper will reach 451 games with Tigres this weekend and will tie Jesús Dueñas as the second player with the most appearances for the feline team.
The Brazilian defender would return to the starting lineup in this duel due to Guido Pizarro's injury. Samir Caetano would take the place of the 'Count' and would partner in the center with Diego Reyes.
Siboldi is managing his pieces to face the Liga MX and the Concacaf Champions Cup. In the middle of the week, Brunetta came on as a replacement. This end could start as a starter. Although he does not record the spectacular numbers that he did with Santos, so far he has fulfilled his role as a reinforcement.
The Uruguayan midfielder was gold among the players who did not start the game against the Whitecaps. Gorriarán could start against Santos Laguna, his former team.
The Mexican winger has become a more complete player since the arrival of Robert Dante Siboldi. Lainez has played 416 minutes in the first five days of Clausura 2024.
