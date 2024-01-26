Next Sunday, January 28, at exactly 9:00 p.m., the Tigers will visit the White Roosters of Querétaro on the court of Corregidora Stadiumfor the duel corresponding to matchday number three of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
The university students are looking to win four consecutive victories at the start of the campaign, thus tying their best mark in the last ten years. It was at the Clausura 2013 when Tigers won its first four games of the semester. Curiously, the twelve out of twelve They also achieved it against the Gallos Blancos.
For this match, Robert Dante Siboldi will now practically have a complete staff (except for the case of Javier Aquino), so you will have to decide between Luis Quinones either Sebastian Cordovawho added three goals in the last three games. Nicolás Ibañez either André-Pierre Gignacwhich gave the victory to Tigers on matchday one, reaching two hundred goals with the auriazul jacket. Nice 'problem' that the Uruguayan strategist has now.
Although Tigres has started the Clausura 2024 tournament with three wins in a row, the defensive zone has been somewhat weak in each of the matches, so the presence of Nahuel Guzmán, against Querétaro, will be of vital importance for Tigres to achieve their fourth consecutive victory.
The Uruguayan midfielder has been one of the best looking elements in this start of the tournament. The absence of him as a starter, before the Atlético San Luiswas quite notorious, so we will hardly see him on the bench again.
Tigres' historic scorer: André-Pierre Gignac, continues to be a dangerous player for rival defenses. His quality and hierarchy allow the university students to solve complicated matches, so the magnifying glass will be on the Frenchman next Sunday, when Tigres faces Querétaro.
The attacking midfielder has gone down wonderfully with the Tigres de la UANL. He records two assists and a goal in his first three games; showing great understanding with Fernando Gorriarán and Sebastián Córdova.
In front of Lion, Sebastián Córdova made it 1-1. Against Chivas He scored the only goal of the game and against Atlético San Luis he once again made it 1-1 for the 'U'. The scoring start of Sebastián Córdova, who, as planned, would start the semester as a substitute, positions him as Tigres' most important player for next Sunday's match against Querétaro.
