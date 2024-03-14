Next Saturday, March 16 at the University Stadium, Tigers receives Mazatlan for Matchday 12 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXwhere he hopes to return to the path of victory after having suffered two consecutive defeats against America and Toluca.
It must be remembered that the royals will not have the Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman, who had to undergo meniscus surgery on his right knee, so he will be out of action for two months. Outside of that, the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi He has his full squad to face the Cañoneros in the Volcanowell Sebastian Cordova returns from suspension.
During the week, the feline team achieved its place in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup by overcoming 4-2 overall Orlando City of the MLS and now in the next phase he will meet another North American squad, Columbus Crewcurrent monarch of the United States.
Here we leave you the five key footballers of Tigers in view of Mazatlan:
Sebastian Cordova
He returns from his suspension and after having played in the round of 16 of the Concachampions, the national team will be in top shape. The team looks very different when the midfielder is on the field, since sometimes with his absence there is a lack of creativity. Since his arrival at the club, the azulcrema youth player has become a reference.
Guido Pizarro
After the absence of Nahuel Guzman Due to injury, the royal team loses a leader on the field of play, so the captain will have to bring out his leadership to flourish by soaking his teammates with his enthusiasm and at the same time, be in charge of giving the orders in the lower part, since Since last semester he has been enabled as a central defender. Therefore, he will also have to dry out the Paraguayan striker. Luis Amarillawhich little by little has been waking up.
Rafael Carioca
The Brazilian was sent off on the return leg Concachampions due to a strong kick, so he will not see action when the Ida quarters take place at the beginning of April. Thanks to this, all the more reason he will be able to add minutes in the league because he will not wear out. One of his tasks as a pivot will be to prevent Andres Montano have the freedom to play your game to pull the strings.
Felipe Rodríguez
At the moment the cats are not going through their best moment, since they are seventh in the table, close to being out of the positions. League direct, so they need not to concede more goals that complicate their task. The person in charge of covering the sick leave Paton Guzman It is the former San Luis, who will carry on his men the tough responsibility of being a reference under the three posts. Fortunately, the job will not fall on him because he was in charge of being in the starting eleven during the first three days due to Nahuel's suspension.
André-Pierre Gignac
Bomboro continues to demonstrate that despite being a veteran, he remains more than current, as he usually resolves his team's matches with a sudden appearance taking advantage of his good ball striking. Taking advantage of the good overflows of Cordovathe Colombian Luis Quinones and Diego Lainezthe French will have an easier time working his magic.
