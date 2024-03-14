It must be remembered that the royals will not have the Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman, who had to undergo meniscus surgery on his right knee, so he will be out of action for two months. Outside of that, the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi He has his full squad to face the Cañoneros in the Volcanowell Sebastian Cordova returns from suspension.

During the week, the feline team achieved its place in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup by overcoming 4-2 overall Orlando City of the MLS and now in the next phase he will meet another North American squad, Columbus Crewcurrent monarch of the United States.

Here we leave you the five key footballers of Tigers in view of Mazatlan: