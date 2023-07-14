tigers has not had the expected start in the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League. The UANL team is currently in tenth position in the general table after adding two draws in a row (against FC Juárez and Puebla). The current Mexican soccer champion has started the tournament with a performance that has left much to be desired.
Those led by Robert Dante Siboldi will be looking to turn the page and get their first win of the season this weekend when they host Lion in the volcano. La Fiera comes from beating Pachuca by a score of 4-0, so it seems that this test will be more complicated than those experienced in the first two days.
These are the Tigres players to follow in matchday 3 of Apertura 2023 against León:
The ‘Patón’ is more than a goalkeeper: he is a true leader on the pitch. Nahuel Guzmán is one of the best in his position, always effective under the three sticks, but he is also the player with whom the plays of the UANL box start.
The Argentine footballer has been enabled by Siboldi as a center back because Samir has been out of action. Pizarro complies, and more than enough, in this position and is capable of giving the team a start from the last of its lines. He can also add more to the front when the match allows it.
The Brazilian midfielder was one of Tigres’ figures in the league and was a key element in winning the Clausura 2023 title. Carioca earned his renewal with Tigres and now he will have to show why, despite his age, he is one of the best in their position.
Luis Quiñones threatens to leave Tigres every semester, however, he always stays and is always one of the team’s figures. The Colombian winger scored a goal in the draw against FC Juárez and will seek to increase his scoring quota this matchday 3 against León.
Following the injury to André Pierre Gignac, Nicolás Ibáñez has assumed the role of starting striker for Tigres. The Argentine striker still hasn’t managed to show the version of him that surprised in Pachuca, but he already has a goal in the fledgling tournament.

