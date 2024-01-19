Wednesday, January 17, 2024 was a historic day for Tigers. The French footballer, who arrived in 2015 to change the face of the team, reached two hundred goals with the Auriazul jacket, in a match that also represented Tigres' first victory in the Clausura 2024 tournament.
Before the Green Bellies of the Lion, another who did things very well was the newcomer Juan Brunetta. Who alternated positions with Sebastián Córdova, due to the absence of Luis Quiñones.
What will happen now that the Colombian player is available? Will Robert Dante Siboldi bench Sebastián Córdova even though he gave them the draw against León? Or will Luis Quiñones continue without seeing action?
A nice problem awaits the Uruguayan strategist for the corresponding matchday two, against the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara. These are the five players that we invite to follow closely next Sunday, in the duel that will take place on the 'Volcán' Universitario field.
In the absence of Nahuel Guzmán, who will miss the first three games of the Clausura 2024 tournament, the participation of Mexican goalkeeper Carlos Felipe Rodríguez will be essential. He did very well against León, on matchday one. The duel against Chivas will be an interesting one for the Auriazul goalkeeper.
Against León, one of the points that could be improved for the Tigres team was the central defense. Samir Caetano continues to generate doubts among fans, so the actions of 'Count' Guido Pizarro must border on perfect so as not to see the goal entrusted to him by Carlos Felipe Rodríguez hurt.
For several tournaments now, specifically since they delayed Guido Pizarro to the central defense, the security man in the Tigres midfield has been the Brazilian Rafael Carioca. He is the one who sets the rhythms and hurts rivals with his cadence when playing. Much of what the 'U' achieves against the Sacred Flock will depend on the level at which the Tigers' number five player takes the field.
In his first game with the Tigres, Juan Brunetta contributed with his first assist, serving short for Sebastián Córdova, who took a left-footed shot from outside the area and left the emerald goalkeeper with no chance. The number eleven footballer was the MVP of the previous tournament due to his great quality when generating plays and hurting rivals. It is expected that Tigres will continue with this type of performance.
The French footballer has already reached two hundred goals with the Auriazul jacket. Giving, for the umpteenth time, one more victory to the Tigres, last Wednesday, at León's home. Many already take it for granted. They say he's not here for ninety minutes; As an argument they put age. However, at almost forty years old, André-Pierre Gignac remains one of the most relevant men in Liga MX. And the match against Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will be one more chance for the scorer to show that he is still the best.
