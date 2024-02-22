Tigres has had a good start in the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX, however, in its most recent match, the UANL team fell by the slightest difference against Cruz Azul. The cats will seek to shake off this hard blow and try to get the three points against Atlas.
The team led by Robert Dante Siboldi, who will not be able to be on the bench because he was suspended for three days, has had a difficult time with the red and black team in recent years.
In their last five games, Atlas has three victories to Tigres' two. Below we will tell you which players from the feline team can be key for the confrontation on matchday 8 of Clausura 2024.
Brunetta has had a good performance since his arrival at Tigres: he has three goals and two draws. However, against Cruz Azul, he was greatly outmatched, as was the entire team.
The French forward has played 341 minutes in five Clausura 2024 games. During these minutes, Gignac has scored only one goal. It is not the best start for the 38-year-old footballer, but he always ends up responding.
The Mexican forward has been used by Siboldi both in Liga MX and in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. Despite having played only 191 minutes in seven games, he has one goal.
Lainez's numbers in Clausura 2024 are not very impressive: he has played 553 minutes in seven games and has only contributed one assist. The 23-year-old midfielder helps a lot in developing the game and recovering the ball, but he has to be finer in the last line.
Siboldi has tried to manage his team in two competitions. Córdova has been more busy in Liga MX. The American youth squad has three goals in 401 minutes, played in seven games. In the last two games he has had few minutes and has come in as a catalyst.
