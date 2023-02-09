After five days of the Clausura 2023 tournament, the UANL Tigres remain undefeated after three wins and two draws, they have just beaten La Máquina at home by the slightest difference and are located in third position in the general classification.
However, this week has been very different, since it is practically a fact that they will have a new technical director, after Diego Cocca He will take the position of technical director of the Mexican team. So there will be changes in the first team on the eve of receiving the Pumas UNAM in ‘El Volcán’.
So we leave you with five footballers who will be key to the victory of the San Nicolás de los Garza team against the Pedregal team.
The Pumas team comes from scoring several goals in this tournament, so they will seek to hurt the Argentine goalkeeper’s goal, therefore, their saves will be essential to get a favorable result.
The captain and referent of the feline midfield is usually a fundamental piece in the operation of the team and against an important rival, surely it will not be the exception.
The skilful winger made his debut with the team on the previous date and immediately showed his conditions, so he will undoubtedly be a key piece of the team either as a starter or as a revulsion that will give many options to the team’s offense.
The stellar signing of the offense comes from his first start with the team and it is only a matter of time before he makes his debut as the team’s goalscorer, so against the auriazules he can be a great option to start.
The institution’s all-time top scorer is always a key man for the team and after two dates without scoring, he will surely seek to recover his scoring streak that he maintained during the first three days of the tournament.
