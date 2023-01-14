What a game awaits us next Sunday, when two of the strongest clubs in this fledgling tournament, tigers and Pachuca, face each other on the Universitario field on the second day of the 2023 Clausura Tournament.
Due to their powerful squad, the cats will always be one of the favorites for the title and this time is no exception.
Here we present the 5 U players who will be key to this match.
5. Jesus Garza
The young revelation Jesus Garza He received the support of the board and in the last game he was one of the most decisive. He fought, made good marks and became one of the key pieces for the team led by Diego Cocca.
4.Guido Pizarro
In the middle sector of the field, one of the strongest men with the best technique is Guido Pizarro. The Argentine is a true wall and has the necessary experience to be one of the main leaders of Tigres.
3. Nahuel Guzman
The goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman He is one of the experienced players under the three suits of Tigres. No one doubts his quality, his experience, and his long, twisted fang to defend the northern gate. Without a doubt, he is one of the essentials for the game against Pachuca.
2. Fernando Gorriaran
The new signing of the Tigers, Fernando Gorriaranmade his debut in the last game and left a good taste among the fans.
Now he will seek to continue giving something to talk about for the better and will be one of the pillars facing the game against La Bella Airosa.
1.Diego Reyes
The defender Diego Reyes He has forgotten about the injuries that afflicted him and is now the undisputed starter in Diego Cocca’s squad.
Thanks to his speed and his height, he will be the key for the one-on-ones against Pachuca’s skilled strikers.
#key #footballers #Tigres #face #Pachuca #matchday #Clausura #Tournament
Leave a Reply