Robert Dante Siboldi He made his debut in Mexican soccer in charge of the Tigres UANL last weekend in the corresponding matchday 15 of the Apertura 2023 tournament against the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, but he could not do it with a win and had to settle for a draw at zero annotations.
The San Nicolás de los Garza team is going through a very difficult moment in the domestic championship and they are in a deep rut, after not knowing the victory in their last five games in the league, four of those games being defeats.
For this reason, in recent weeks they have fallen to seventh position in the standings, maintaining 22 units.
For this reason, in the following list we present five key players from the auriazul team for their confrontation against the Strip.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
If the feline offense is not fulfilling its job, the Argentine goalkeeper must do his thing and comply with the defense to prevent at least the fewest goals from falling.
The Andean defender is going through a good moment in the feline central defense, therefore he can already be considered a key piece of the team at this time when defense must be fundamental.
The Argentine captain is a key piece in the team’s midfield, therefore he should always be among one of the most important players due to his leadership and quality.
The Argentine attacker needs to return to scoring goals, his scoring drought has already been seen in recent weeks and he needs to recover that goal-scoring nose at this time when the team needs it most.
In the same way, the French goalscorer has diminished with his goals, he started the tournament with good goalscoring momentum, but as the weeks have gone by he has diluted and needs to score again in the domestic championship.
#key #footballers #Tigres #Puebla #matchday
Leave a Reply