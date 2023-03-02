The UANL Tigres come from a tough commitment in the corresponding matchday 9 of the Clausura 2023 tournament against Club Deportivo Guadalajara where they lost their undefeated match at the University Stadium, so the San Nicolás de los Garza team hopes to recover to stay among the first places in the classification, as it currently ranks third with 18 units.
In this way, they hope to return to the path of triumph in Aguascalientes under the orders of Marco Antonio “Chima” Ruiz.
In this way, in the following list we present five of the key footballers of the cats when it comes to facing the Rays of Necaxa.
The goalkeeper should be a key piece to prevent the locals from surprising them, since in all the matches of the tournament, the Aguascalientes team has scored at least one goal per game.
Nicholas Ibanez would once again have to bear the full weight of the offensive, since Gignac could again not be for this day, so the performance of Argentina will be essential for the feline group.
The Uruguayan will be essential in this match, as he will have to join forces with Ibáñez on offense, given the possible absence of Gignac, so more of his offensive power will be needed.
Córdova will have to respond to the confidence that ‘Chima’ has been giving him, so he must join the attack and try to make himself noticed with a score and/or assist, as well as shots on goal.
Surely as a revulsion, but even so, he needs to provide that imbalance to the team in the minutes he is on the field, the ‘Factor‘He needs to be noticed and what better than with his speed and overflows.
