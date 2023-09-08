In their last game, La Pandilla finally returned to winning ways by beating 1-2 against Chivas with Spanish double Sergio Canalesalthough he is still far from the top of the table by adding ten points.

For this duel they continued without counting on Erick Aguirreneither ponchito gonzalezit was also decided to take care of Hector Moreno, who started on the bench and later came on as a substitute for a few minutes. Likewise, the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori He was also part of the initial scheme despite the fact that it was mentioned that he could be a substitute due to ankle discomfort. Similarly, the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre it is still out of circulation.

Finally, Monterrey brought back the prodigal son because it signed Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Coronacoming from Seville and that he ended his adventure of more than a decade in the Old Continent by also defending the twente and Porto.

In order for the royal team to continue on the rise, they will have to beat the Panzas Verdes, so it will be necessary for certain players to be key to seal the victory.

Exactly the man who became the figure of the meeting before Chivas It must continue to shine, since it was brought in like a ‘bomb’ for this semester, which cost a lot to close. The experienced ex Real Betis and element of the Spanish team has given a lot of contribution to the offense, since it is in charge of generating the dangerous plays. He is sometimes placed as a midfielder, but he has also been placed as a false ‘9’. However, it is evident that when the offensive was diminished with the losses of the Argentine German Berterame, aguirre and sometimes Funes Morithe attack has not finished being overwhelming.

Apart from his good field vision, he has a good long-distance shot and is a good penalty taker, just as he did against the Flock.

Lion It has a good offense, since it incorporated the Uruguayan Federico Vinaswho has already made his debut as a scorer, in addition to his compatriot Nicolas ‘Tooth’ Lopezwho also attended, without forgetting the Ecuadorian Angel Mena, Elias Hernandez and Jose ‘Banana’ Alvarado. La Bandija has to be focused to avoid more blunders that have cost him goals and results against. In the end, the Argentinian does not finish being a totally safe piece under the bow and in this way the royals cannot aspire to much.

The former from Puebla has managed to stand out since he was signed with La Pandilla, that even helped him to be summoned for the first time with the Mexican team. Despite the strong competition that exists in the squad, the winger has known how to bide his time, since he normally appears as a substitute, but when he is on the field he takes advantage of the minutes received by trying different things such as long-distance shooting and individual plays. .

The youth squad from Queretaro will surely return motivated from his first intervention with El Tricolor and will again weigh in front against La Fiera.

The Chilean sent a great game against the Chivas, clearing and preventing the striker from continuously entering the area. In the same way, the Andean has had a hard time earning his place due to the internal competition that exists in the plant with Hector Moreno and Victor GuzmanBesides, he also has competition on the left side with Jesus Gallardo. From the League Cup 2023 The defender has taken advantage of each time the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz has required it and now that it was decided to take care of Dark Due to a muscular issue, he did not do anything wrong. At 26, he will be a good test for the emerald offense, which has a good passing game.

There is no other, possibly The Funes Mori Twin now he is out of the starting lineup to be well protected prior to the Classic Regal because he suffers from tendinitis, according to Philip Galindo of Daily TV, and to heal it has to be between three and seven weeks. Yeah Tano Ortiz decides not to risk the World Cup, the only striker available in the squad is the youth player, who has left good feelings since the League Cup and for his participation in stripe2 of the expansion league. This is a golden opportunity for the network breaker, as he would show the coaching staff and management that he has everything to become the solution at the forefront after the casualties of his foreign teammates.