Monterey will face Toluca in a pending match of day 5 of the Apertura 2023 of the MX League this wednesday august 30. Rayados will seek to continue adding points to get closer to the lead and continue on their way to the title.
Fernando Ortiz will have to overcome the losses due to injury and use the squad that Monterrey has to fill those gaps. These are the five Monterrey players to follow for the duel against the Red Devils.
Without Germán Berterame and without Rodrigo Aguirre, the ‘Mellizo’ is Monterrey’s best hope in attack. Funes Mori is Rayados’ all-time top scorer and has to show why he is one of the club’s last idols.
After the experiments that Fernando Ortiz did in the Leagues Cup, everything indicates that ‘Toro’ Guzmán will return to central defense and Stefan Medina to the right side. The young Mexican defender had a great first tournament with the Albiazules. He gets along very well with Moreno.
The young Mexican attacker has drawn attention in the minutes he has received this season. Ávila, 19, shone in the Leagues Cup and could be a good boost and even compete with Joao Joshimar Rojas for the position.
Omar Govea is not a man who takes the covers of the newspapers or who is a trend in networks week after week. However, the midfielder has become an important part of the squad. He has the ability to go forward and is also supportive in recovery.
The Spanish midfielder is an element that has fallen on the right foot to the Sultana del Norte team. Canales is a player who has a vision and creativity that has no other element in Mexican soccer. He demonstrated it in the 2023 Leagues Cup and is fulfilling it in his first duels in the MX League.
