The Monterrey Football Club has just sealed its pass to the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 after eliminating FC Communications of Guatemala and if that were not enough, they remain undefeated leaders and have accumulated eight games without defeat.
In this way, the Monterrey team hopes to maintain the good streak with the help of Fernando Ortiz and this Sunday, February 18 at 8:10 p.m. they will host Toluca FC at the 'Steel Giant' on Matchday 7.
Therefore, in the following list we share with you the five players that we believe will be key to achieving a favorable result in favor of the Red Devils.
The scarlet team is characterized by being an offensive team, in fact they are the best offense in the tournament, since in only six games they register 16 goals, they are a team that scores a lot, therefore, the saves of Andrada They will be key to keeping their goal intact.
The reinforcement of the left wing is already gaining pace as a starter, so its speed and depth is key for the balls to reach the offensive side.
The player has been moved from the left back, but will begin to take center stage as a midfielder and winger. In his recent appearances it is clear that he suits him very well, as his overflow and crosses will contribute a lot to the forwards.
Each game will be important to have the best performance of the Spaniard in the offensive, his contribution in the attack has been noticed in recent weeks so against the Devils it is expected that he can be decisive in the offensive part.
The importance of the Argentine goalscorer is undeniable, the player is a fundamental piece, since his presence is imposing, since his scoring instinct is great and is usually decisive when the team needs him most.
