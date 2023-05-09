Monterey He will have one of the most complicated games of his season this Wednesday, May 10. The group directed by Víctor Manuel Vucetich will visit Saints Lagoon in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Closing 2023 of the MX League. The albiazules come to this commitment as the top candidates to keep the title, but in front of them they will have a team that has nothing to lose and that has gone further than expected.
Los Rayados will have to come out very focused for this duel to avoid any surprises. Santos unexpectedly defeated Pachuca in the playoffs and will try to give another bell in the middle of the week. These will be the key players of Monterrey for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX.
The ‘Twin’ had a more than outstanding season. The Argentine forward registered 12 goals in the regular phase of the tournament and fought for the scoring title until the last day. In the series against Santos, Funes Mori will have to be the leader of the attack.
‘Ponchito’ has had a more than outstanding season. The midfielder was positioned as the team’s second top scorer in Clausura 2023 and the fifth best assister. González has had a very good soccer year and will seek to crown it with the Liga MX title.
‘Berte’ has been one of the most outstanding elements of the Monterrey forward this semester. The young Argentine forward has five goals and four assists in the Clausura 2023. He has become a very good partner of Rogelio Funes Mori.
The Mexican midfielder was slow to adjust to Monterrey, but this tournament has made him a leader in midfield. Romo complies in defensive matters, but also contributes up front. He has four assists and one goal this season.
The Monterrey left-back is returning to his best. After several forgettable seasons, Gallardo is showing great performance: he has four assists and one goal this season.
