Sunday, March 3, BBVA stadium field. He Monterrey Soccer Club will receive a visit from the UNAM Pumas, for the duel corresponding to matchday number ten of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
In the last five confrontations between Club de Fútbol Monterrey and the UNAM Pumas, the people of Monterrey have a balance in their favor. They have won three times, tied once and only recorded one defeat, suffered in the already somewhat distant Clausura 2022.
Monterrey comes from drawing 1-1 against the Tijuana Xolosin a match in which, although collectively they were owed, the individualities were present to rescue the 1-1 tie and sleep on Wednesday as leaders of the Mexican championship.
Pumas will not be an easy rival. Their offensive power will be noticeable when they face Club de Fútbol Monterrey, so goalkeeper Esteban Andrada will have to be extremely focused.
The Gang attacker will have to be very attentive to take advantage of the offensive attacks that those led by Fernando: 'Tano' Ortíz manage to develop during the match.
'Corcho' Rodríguez was not the first option to reinforce the Monterrey Football Club's midfield, and yet, he has adapted wonderfully to the football idea intended by Fernando: 'Tano' Ortíz. He is the balance point for the albiazul squad; the brain and midpoint of each game.
The Mexican-American attacker is another of the players who required practically no adaptation time. His accurate header has already stolen some goal cheers from the fans; Pumas will have to take care of their defensive line if they do not want Brandon Vázquez to dirty their goal.
The Apertura 2023 tournament was a complicated semester for the Spanish attacker. However, the Clausura 2024 tournament has painted a different picture for Sergio Canales, who is increasingly becoming more decisive in the albiazul cause.
