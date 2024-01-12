We are practically a few hours away from the Clausura 2024 tournament starting for the Rayados del Monterreywho will receive a visit from Puebla on Saturday, January 13, promptly at 9:00 p.m. The memory of Rogelio Funes Mori already echoes in the halls of the BBVA, and the fans are wondering, confused, and now who are we going to demand it from?
In this article we list five footballers, who will not only be key in Rayados vs Puebla, but who will be judged with a magnifying glass day by day, waiting for the title, since any other result will mean nothing to them.
Monterrey is going through times of change, and the weight of elements of hierarchy, such as the case of Colombian Stefan Medina, will be of vital importance. Especially in the first dates, in which Fernando: the 'Tano' Ortíz will not be able to count on elements like Sergio Canales or 'Tecatito' Corona.
Another of the important men in the Gang is goalkeeper Esteban Andrada. From the point of view, it will be vital for him to start the tournament on the right foot, but little by little he will nourish the confidence of a fan with a thousand questions and fewer and fewer answers.
The Mexican midfielder was one of Rayados' best players in the previous tournament. His good level allowed him to wear the Tricolor shirt, so he will be one of the most watched next Saturday, when Rayados faces Jordi Cortizo's former team: Puebla.
With just thirty-three goals to his name, Argentine Maxi Meza is currently the active soccer player with the most goals in the current Monterrey Soccer Club squad. This is due to the departure of Rogelio Funes Mori, who left with one hundred and sixty goals in his pocket and five titles, including Liga Mx, Copa MX and CONCAF. The spotlight that was always on Rogelio Funes Mori will now be on Maximiliano Meza.
Germán Berterame will occupy neither more nor less than the place of the top scorer in the history of the Monterrey Football Club. The pressure to achieve everything that 'Twin' could not achieve in his more than eight years wearing the striped shirt will breathe down Germán's neck, starting with this Saturday's game against Puebla.
