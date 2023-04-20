Club de Fútbol Monterrey seeks to return to the path of victory in this Clausura 2023 tournament, they have already qualified for the next round and are one win away from confirming their overall overall leadership with two regular phase dates to go
La Pandilla comes from two consecutive defeats where their performance and quality have been questioned in order to be champions, however, the team has mentioned that this is temporary and with patience they will return to show the same level that they have shown us most of the time. tournament.
For this reason, in the following list we present five key players of the Gang for their confrontation against the Mazatlecos.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Argentinian goalkeeper cannot afford a display similar to the one he played a couple of weeks ago against the Águilas and must be a wall against those from Mazatlán, because although they are a fragile team, they have arrival in attack and usually surprise with goals, so You will need to gain confidence with saves.
The youth defender must show his level against a low-level rival, although it must be taken into account that their offense is the most salvageable and they will seek to surprise and do damage, so they must redouble their efforts so that they do not try to surprise them.
The Argentinian attacker is usually a fundamental piece in the Pandilla’s tactical standout and this week should not be the exception and should contribute a lot to the offense to win convincingly against an opponent who must be widely outplayed.
It will surely be the duo of Berterame and must be participative and with shots at the rival goal to try to score goals and assume the role of scorer.
He will be the leader of the offensive in the absence of Funes Mori and he needs to score goals to get drunk to the final phase, so it is expected that he will regain confidence against the purple team.
#key #footballers #Monterrey #Mazatlán #matchday #Clausura
Leave a Reply