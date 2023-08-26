The duel between Monterey and Blue Cross It looks to be one of the most interesting of all day 6 of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League. It will be interesting to see how Rayados return to activity after their participation in the 2023 Leagues Cup. Likewise, the Celeste Machine needs an urgent victory to seek to come out of the basement.
In recent years a rivalry has developed between these two squads, being that of the Sultana del Norte the one that has achieved the best results. In their last 10 meetings, Monterrey has obtained five wins, four draws and only one loss..
The last time the Celeste Machine beat Rayados in the MX League was in the Clausura 2021 tournament, when they won by the slightest difference.
Rayados arrives at this duel as a clear favorite to take the three points. You have to follow these five footballers for the duel against Cruz Azul.
Fernando Ortiz used Medina as a central defender in Leagues Cup matches. The Colombian defender was inaccurate in this position and made costly mistakes. Will ‘Tano’ continue betting on him in this position? Or will Víctor Guzmán return to ownership?
The ‘Twin’ was close to leaving Rayados in this transfer market, however, he remained in the squad. After the injuries to Germán Berterame and Rodrigo Aguirre, Rogelio Funes Mori is Rayados’ hope in attack.
The Spanish midfielder has fallen on the right foot in Rayados. The former Real Betis player has not needed an adaptation period, since he seems to be very close to the team. Much is expected of Canales in his official debut in Liga MX.
The Argentine midfielder has a goal and two assists in nine games played this season (Apertura 2023 and Leagues Cup). Meza’s contract ends in December of this year, will he win his renewal?
The attacking midfielder is in a very good moment and his level could soon lead him to the Mexican National Team. Cortizo revolutionizes the team when he enters as a revulsion. Will he do it against Cruz Azul?
#key #footballers #Monterrey #Cruz #Azul #Apertura
