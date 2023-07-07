Next Sunday the Rayados de Monterrey team will be facing the Zorros del Atlas in a game corresponding to day 2 of Mexican soccer.
In their first game of the tournament, the team led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich drew 1-1 against Atlético San Luis, in a game where they took a bittersweet point. Now, they will seek to throw all the meat on the grill to get their first victory.
On this occasion in 90min, we present you who are the 5 footballers to follow for this commitment of the royal squad.
Without a doubt, one of the players to watch for Monterrey for this match is the goalkeeper Stephen Andrada.
The Argentine will seek to use himself thoroughly to prevent the goals from falling into his goal.
The defender Hector Moreno is another one that will be followed in this game. The footballer will use his proven experience to make a difference and stop the rival attacks.
One of the most outstanding Rayados footballers is Celso Ortiz. The captain makes a difference on the pitch, and a lot depends on him for the team to play a good role on the pitch.
Despite the fact that his level of play was decreasing in the final stretch of the last tournament, no one doubts the abilities that he has Maximilian Mezawho is one of the footballers to watch for the next game.
The Argentinian striker Rogelio Funes Mori he will be stealing cameras for this match. The ‘Twin’ will look for his first goal of the tournament.
#key #footballers #Monterrey #Atlas #Apertura
