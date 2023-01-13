Rayados de Monterrey He is ready to play his second game of the 2023 Clausura Tournament, when they meet against Cruz Azul, in one of the most anticipated games of the week.
Those led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich lost in their tournament debut to Chivas by the slightest difference, so now they will seek to throw all the meat on the grill to get their first victory.
Here we present the 5 key footballers of La Pandilla for this game.
5. Arturo Gonzalez
One of Rayados’ men to watch is Arturo Gonzalez. The ‘Ponchito’ wants to show the same level of play as last semester, the same that earned him to be about to be considered by Martino in the Tricolor.
4. Jesus Gallardo
Criticized by some, encouraged by others, the point is that Jesus Gallardo continues to be one of the key pieces that coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich has.
Thanks to his speed, he will be decisive for this game, where he will seek to overflow to go on the attack sending dangerous crosses.
3. Stefan Medina
The player Stefan Medina He is one of the experienced players on the team, and for this commitment he will seek to be one of the main leaders in the lower part of the field.
The Colombian has consolidated with Monterrey and for this game it is expected to be a wall to prevent the advance of the Tuzos forwards.
2. Maximiliano Meza
Maximilian Meza He is the most expensive player of Rayados de Monterrey, with a cost of 8 million dollars, his experience and refined technique will be essential for the away game at the Hidalgo Stadium.
1. Celso Ortiz
Team Captain, Celso Ortiz. He has the necessary wisdom to give another face to the team. Most of the balls go through his feet to give them distribution and he is effective in passing to his teammates.
If most of the balls fall into it, there is no doubt that the game will be controlled by those led by ‘King Midas’.
#key #footballers #Monterrey #game #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply